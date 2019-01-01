Chevron Left
Debugging Projects Manually by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, by the end of this project, you will have learned how to debug your code in Visual Studio code manually. This is useful for a circumstance when you don't have a debugger available. Today I will teach you what would be an effective approach to debug code. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
