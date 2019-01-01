Decision Tree and Random Forest Classification using Julia
Learn about stumps, decision trees and random forests.
Learn how to check the performance of a decision tree and random forest.
Work with a real world dataset.
This guided project is about glass classification using decision tree classification and random forest classification in Julia. It is ideal for beginners who do not know what decision trees or random forests are because this project explains these concepts in simple terms. While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning. Special features: 1) Simple explanations of important concepts. 2) Use of images to aid in explanation. 3) Challenges to ensure that the learner gets practice. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Decision Tree
Data Analysis
Random Forest
Classification Algorithms
julia
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn about stumps and their importance.
Learn how to build a decision tree.
Learn how to prune a decision tree.
Learn how to build a random forest.
Learn how to do hyper parameter tuning
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
