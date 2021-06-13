Chevron Left
Back to Deep Learning with PyTorch : Neural Style Transfer

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deep Learning with PyTorch : Neural Style Transfer by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
68 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this 2 hour-long project-based course, you will learn to implement neural style transfer using PyTorch. Neural Style Transfer is an optimization technique used to take a content and a style image and blend them together so the output image looks like the content image but painted in the style of the style image. We will create artistic style image using content and given style image. We will compute the content and style loss function. We will minimize this loss function using optimization techniques to get an artistic style image that retains content features and style features. This guided project is for learners who want to apply neural style transfer practically using PyTorch. In order to be successful in this guided project, you should be familiar with the theoretical concept of neural style transfer, python programming, and convolutional neural networks.A google account is needed to use the Google colab environment....

Top reviews

IP

Jan 6, 2022

great guided project , learn NST, pytorch, vgg architecture before starting and there are some exceptions in the code feel free to search in stackoverflow.

VM

Dec 16, 2020

The understanding in this course is amazing and very satisfying. I will recommended to my friends to take this one.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Deep Learning with PyTorch : Neural Style Transfer

By Jose L M M

Jun 13, 2021

The content and the explanations were just right! I took the project as an introduction to pytorch and now I'm so happy with that decission. The teacher is precise and the lessons are practical and understandable.

By Immadi S P

Jan 7, 2022

great guided project , learn NST, pytorch, vgg architecture before starting and there are some exceptions in the code feel free to search in stackoverflow.

By Vatsal K M

Dec 17, 2020

The understanding in this course is amazing and very satisfying. I will recommended to my friends to take this one.

By JODHANI Z

Feb 22, 2021

Excellent course with great structure, I will highly recommend this course and instructor was very knowledgeable.

By Kartik D

Jan 16, 2021

It was a super informative project course, very well explained and demonstrated.

By 19020587 P H N

Dec 18, 2021

good project and i learned a lot thanks

By Sania Z

Sep 27, 2021

I​t was great and effective

By Gabriel F

Sep 14, 2021

asdasdasdasdasdasdasdsadsad

By Huyy N

Jul 12, 2021

Very suitable for me

By Tarun K

Nov 18, 2021

Awesome:)

By Yutaro O

May 14, 2021

It provides a moderate amount and difficulty of hands-on experience in neural style transfer.

Only one point of the flaw for this course is that it gives little information on the original paper of this method, such as when it was proposed, how it was rated, and why it works well.

By Monish

Aug 5, 2021

A​ liitle more talk about the theoretical background of the paper would have been nice

By Jung S

Sep 17, 2021

No explanation about why some layers were chosen, just typing of codes and codelab is super slow because of some remote connection

By Frank W

Nov 2, 2021

liked the step by step, but some parts could not understand

By Christos G

Dec 6, 2020

Nice but it needs to be more explanatory!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder