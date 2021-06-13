IP
Jan 6, 2022
great guided project , learn NST, pytorch, vgg architecture before starting and there are some exceptions in the code feel free to search in stackoverflow.
VM
Dec 16, 2020
The understanding in this course is amazing and very satisfying. I will recommended to my friends to take this one.
By Jose L M M•
Jun 13, 2021
The content and the explanations were just right! I took the project as an introduction to pytorch and now I'm so happy with that decission. The teacher is precise and the lessons are practical and understandable.
By Immadi S P•
Jan 7, 2022
By Vatsal K M•
Dec 17, 2020
By JODHANI Z•
Feb 22, 2021
Excellent course with great structure, I will highly recommend this course and instructor was very knowledgeable.
By Kartik D•
Jan 16, 2021
It was a super informative project course, very well explained and demonstrated.
By 19020587 P H N•
Dec 18, 2021
good project and i learned a lot thanks
By Sania Z•
Sep 27, 2021
It was great and effective
By Gabriel F•
Sep 14, 2021
By Huyy N•
Jul 12, 2021
Very suitable for me
By Tarun K•
Nov 18, 2021
Awesome:)
By Yutaro O•
May 14, 2021
It provides a moderate amount and difficulty of hands-on experience in neural style transfer.
Only one point of the flaw for this course is that it gives little information on the original paper of this method, such as when it was proposed, how it was rated, and why it works well.
By Monish•
Aug 5, 2021
A liitle more talk about the theoretical background of the paper would have been nice
By Jung S•
Sep 17, 2021
No explanation about why some layers were chosen, just typing of codes and codelab is super slow because of some remote connection
By Frank W•
Nov 2, 2021
liked the step by step, but some parts could not understand
By Christos G•
Dec 6, 2020
Nice but it needs to be more explanatory!