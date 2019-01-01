Deploy a Web Application in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service
Build a container image and deploy it to Elastic Container Registry
Create an Elastic Kubernetes cluster and deploy a web application
Scale the Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
In this one-hour project, you will learn how to use the Amazon Web Services Platform and its Kubernetes Service to deploy a Web Application in a high availability environment, using the power of containers and Kubernetes in a real-world use case. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to clone a project, create a docker container image and deploy this container like a Kubernetes POD using the Elastic Kubernetes Services with just a few steps.
Kubernetes
aws
Containers
Cloud
eks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the Project Elements
Set AWS Permissions and Roles
Create the Elastic Container Registry
Build an Image and Run a Container before push to Elastic Container Registry
Create an Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Create a Node Group for Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Deploy an application in Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Scale out the Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Clean up the project environment and avoid future costs
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
