Chevron Left
Back to Deploy a Web Application in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Web Application in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour project, you will learn how to use the Amazon Web Services Platform and its Kubernetes Service to deploy a Web Application in a high availability environment, using the power of containers and Kubernetes in a real-world use case. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to clone a project, create a docker container image and deploy this container like a Kubernetes POD using the Elastic Kubernetes Services with just a few steps....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Deploy a Web Application in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service

By Ashok K Y

Aug 15, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder