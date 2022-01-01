Deploy Bridgerton NLP SMS Text Generator
Build a web app for text generator model
Deploy a text generator model web app
Build a web app for text generator model
Deploy a text generator model web app
Welcome to the “Deploy Bridgerton NLP SMS Text Generator” guided project. In this project, we will deploy an NLP text generator model that sends text messages of generated words to a phone number via SMS through a python Streamlit app. The model has been trained on quotes from Netflix's popular tv show "Bridgerton". This project is an intermediate python project for anyone interested in learning about how to productionize natural language text generator models as a Streamlit app on Heroku and leveraging python modules to send SMS texts. It requires preliminary knowledge on how to build and train NLP text generator models (as we will not be building or training models), how to utilize Git, and how to leverage multiple Python modules like the email and smtp modules. Learners would also need a Heroku account and some familiarity with the Python Streamlit module. At the end of this project, learners will have a publicly available Streamlit web app that leverages natural language processing text generation to send generated Bridgerton quotes via SMS to a phone number.
Natural Language Processing
Python Programming
Streamlit
Text Generators
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Importing all the necessary libraries, model and data
Creating Text Generation Function
Building Streamlit Web app
Creating an SMS sending Function
Deploying Web App to Heroku
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.