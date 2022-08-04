Deploy Machine Learning Models in Azure
Deploy machine learning models from Azure Machine Learning Studio Portal
Deploy machine learning models in Azure from Python script
Deploy machine learning models using Azure CLI
Did you know that there is more than one way you can deploy models in Azure? This Guided Project “Deploy machine learning models in Azure” is for everybody working with ml models in Azure . In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to deploy machine learning models from Portal in Azure, deploy machine learning models in Azure from Python script and deploy machine learning models using Azure CLI. To achieve this, we will use one example data, train a machine learning model, prepare all the files needed for deployment and deploy it! There a couple of ways of deployment in Azure, so you can pick your most convenient and favourite one. In order to be successful in this project, you will need knowledge of Python language and experience with machine learning in Python. Also, Azure subscription is required (free trial is an option for those who don’t have it), as well as Azure Machine Learning resource and a compute instance within. Instructional links will be provided to guide you through creation, if needed. Let's get started!
Microsoft Azure
Machine learning model deployment
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare a machine learning model for deployment
Deploy a machine learning model from Python script
Deploy a machine learning model from Azure ML Studio Portal
Practice Quiz 1: Test your deployment knowledge
Deploy a machine learning model from Azure CLI
Use the deployed model
Capstone challenge: Deploy a yes-no diabetes model
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
