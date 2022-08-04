Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy Machine Learning Models in Azure by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Did you know that there is more than one way you can deploy models in Azure?
This Guided Project “Deploy machine learning models in Azure” is for everybody working with ml models in Azure . In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to deploy machine learning models from Portal in Azure, deploy machine learning models in Azure from Python script and deploy machine learning models using Azure CLI.
To achieve this, we will use one example data, train a machine learning model, prepare all the files needed for deployment and deploy it! There a couple of ways of deployment in Azure, so you can pick your most convenient and favourite one. In order to be successful in this project, you will need knowledge of Python language and experience with machine learning in Python. Also, Azure subscription is required (free trial is an option for those who don’t have it), as well as Azure Machine Learning resource and a compute instance within. Instructional links will be provided to guide you through creation, if needed.
Let's get started!...