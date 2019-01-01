Deploy Machine Learning Model into AWS Cloud Servers
Build a machine learning-based spam detector API
Deploy the machine learning application into AWS virtual servers.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to build a spam detector using machine learning & launch it as a serverless API using AWS Elastic Beanstalk technology. You will be using the Flask python framework to create the API, basic machine learning methods to build the spam detector & AWS desktop management console to deploy the spam detector into the AWS cloud servers. Additionally, you will learn more about how to switch between different versions of your web application & also, monitoring your AWS servers using Elastic Beanstalk Desktop Management Console. Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option.
aws
EC2
Aws Elastic Beanstalk
Machine Learning
Python Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Flask application
Create a RESTful API - GET/POST Method
Build a spam detector ML model
Build a spam detector API
Launch an AWS EC2 instance(Virtual Server) using AWS Elastic Beanstalk.
Deploy your ML model(API) into AWS virtual servers.
Perform additional AWS Elastic Beanstalk actions: Application versioning, Server logs, Server performance monitoring & Terminate the server.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
