Chevron Left
Back to Deploy Machine Learning Model into AWS Cloud Servers

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy Machine Learning Model into AWS Cloud Servers by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
35 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to build a spam detector using machine learning & launch it as a serverless API using AWS Elastic Beanstalk technology. You will be using the Flask python framework to create the API, basic machine learning methods to build the spam detector & AWS desktop management console to deploy the spam detector into the AWS cloud servers. Additionally, you will learn more about how to switch between different versions of your web application & also, monitoring your AWS servers using Elastic Beanstalk Desktop Management Console. Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option....
Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Deploy Machine Learning Model into AWS Cloud Servers

By Ramazan T

Jan 8, 2021

Thank you very much for the course.

By Judy A

Nov 16, 2020

great for starters like me <3

By NEHA S

Oct 27, 2020

well explained

By Pris A

Feb 16, 2021

perfect!

By Ken J

Nov 20, 2020

Good course and a good instructor. I just wish the course went a little more in-depth in some aspects for eg with the ML model since it is already written beforehand (although he does go over it and explain it, it would have been nice to implement it ourselves). The rest is great though - perfect for anyone interested in getting started with Flask applications or AWS!

By Kristian V

Feb 13, 2021

good

By Vibhanshu V

Sep 27, 2021

coursera is a bad platform. I have not even completed the project and it does not let me use the virtual workspace. People at the helpline simply asked me to buy the course again. just here to loot money

By Jussi S

Apr 4, 2021

incredibly shallow course that provides no insight about anything if you're superficially familiar with any of the topics involved: python, web APIs, machine learning models and AWS.

By Anthony S

Jun 9, 2021

error on visual studio

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder