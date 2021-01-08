By Ramazan T•
Jan 8, 2021
Thank you very much for the course.
By Judy A•
Nov 16, 2020
great for starters like me <3
By NEHA S•
Oct 27, 2020
well explained
By Pris A•
Feb 16, 2021
perfect!
By Ken J•
Nov 20, 2020
Good course and a good instructor. I just wish the course went a little more in-depth in some aspects for eg with the ML model since it is already written beforehand (although he does go over it and explain it, it would have been nice to implement it ourselves). The rest is great though - perfect for anyone interested in getting started with Flask applications or AWS!
By Kristian V•
Feb 13, 2021
good
By Vibhanshu V•
Sep 27, 2021
coursera is a bad platform. I have not even completed the project and it does not let me use the virtual workspace. People at the helpline simply asked me to buy the course again. just here to loot money
By Jussi S•
Apr 4, 2021
incredibly shallow course that provides no insight about anything if you're superficially familiar with any of the topics involved: python, web APIs, machine learning models and AWS.
By Anthony S•
Jun 9, 2021
error on visual studio