Deploy a predictive machine learning model using IBM Cloud
Create, evaluate and deploy a machine learning model using Watson Studio (without writing a single line of code).
Deploy the model and try out as a web service frontend to make predictions.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to create, evaluate and save a machine learning model (without writing a single line of code) using Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Platform, and you will make deployment of the model and try out as a web service frontend to make predictions. This guided project is for Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, and Developers who want a way to deliver their machine learning code available to be integrated into an application and using it as a web service. We will do everything in a development mode without any costs using a free IBM Cloud account. To be successful in this project, you should be familiar with machine learning methodologies, like training, prediction, evaluation, and basic knowledge in some machine learning algorithms is appreciated too, so that way you will understand the results before making a deployment. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
deployment
Machine Learning
Classification Algorithms
Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the IBM Cloud and Watson Studio.
Create a Project and Import our Data.
Explore the Data Refinery and create a Machine Learning Service.
Train, evaluate and save the Machine Learning model.
Deploy and test the ML model as a Web Service.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.