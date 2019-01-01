Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a predictive machine learning model using IBM Cloud by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to create, evaluate and save a machine learning model (without writing a single line of code) using Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Platform, and you will make deployment of the model and try out as a web service frontend to make predictions.
This guided project is for Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, and Developers who want a way to deliver their machine learning code available to be integrated into an application and using it as a web service. We will do everything in a development mode without any costs using a free IBM Cloud account.
To be successful in this project, you should be familiar with machine learning methodologies, like training, prediction, evaluation, and basic knowledge in some machine learning algorithms is appreciated too, so that way you will understand the results before making a deployment.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....