Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Wordpress Website in AWS EC2 by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
34 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this two hours project, you will learn how to use Amazon Web Services EC2 compute services to host and deploy a WordPress Website. WordPress is a world-class content management platform to create websites, blogs, e-learning systems, and others. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a WordPress website using AWS EC2 compute services in any AWS region you want with just a few steps. Wordpress is one of the most used technologies for website creating, blogs, e-learning platforms and others. Since Wordpress is a PHP based technology it could be deployed in many ways and in many platforms and AWS is one we can use for that. AWS has Elastic Compute Cloud, EC2, a compute service where we can create customized virtual machines using many Windows or Linux flavors. It is perfect for we deploy a Wordpress website and take advantage of scalability and availability AWS offers. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a WordPress website in any AWS region you want by using AWS EC2 virtual machines and perform it without huge tech experience....

Top reviews

SB

Aug 30, 2021

This course is amazing and cover many aspects of AWS EC2 in a good use case. Thanks.

ND

Apr 8, 2021

I have enough proficiency in the skills to apply them to other projects.

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Deploy a Wordpress Website in AWS EC2

By Milind K S

Nov 10, 2021

Very informative course.

By julian h

Jul 8, 2021

Creo que es muy corto, creo que debería profundizar mas en los temas vistos

By James H

Nov 13, 2020

The EC2 instance is always not able to connect and I cannot practice at all for more than 70% of this guided project. And no help is available to guide me on how to get it started.

By Sheyla B

Aug 31, 2021

This course is amazing and cover many aspects of AWS EC2 in a good use case. Thanks.

By Widasun W

Mar 23, 2021

Very interesting course. Thank you instructor

By Ramazan T

Feb 1, 2021

Thank you so much for this course.

By Mohammad S S

Oct 30, 2020

A prefect Course

