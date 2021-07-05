Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a complete Wordpress Website in Microsoft Azure Cloud by Coursera Project Network
In this one hour project, you will learn how to use Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and its compute services to host and deploy a WordPress Website. WordPress is a world-class content management platform to create websites, blogs, e-learning systems, and others. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a WordPress website using Azure Virtual Machines compute services in any Azure region you want with just a few steps.
WordPress is one of the most used technologies for website creating, blogs, e-learning platforms, and others.
Since WordPress is a PHP-based technology it could be deployed in many ways and many platforms and Microsoft Azure Cloud is one we can use for that.
Azure has Virtual Machines compute service where we can create customized virtual machines using many Windows or Linux flavors. It is perfect for us to deploy a WordPress website and take advantage of the scalability and availability Microsoft Azure offers.
Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a WordPress website in Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and perform it without huge tech experience....
By Gerald R
Jul 5, 2021
The course provides a good introduction and the instructor explains the steps in a convenient way.