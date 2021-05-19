Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploying Apps on a Kubernetes Cluster using Minikube by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course on deploying apps on a Kubernetes cluster using Minikube, you will learn to install all the prerequisites required to set up a kubernetes Environment and become familiar with the variety of Kubernetes installation tasks done during setup. You will also learn to create your very first kubernetes cluster and will enable various Minikube addons and have an explore your cluster using Minikube dashboard. At the end of the course you will to deploy a simple web app into the Minikube cluster, created in the previous tasks. In this task you will get a little taste of docker as well.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
