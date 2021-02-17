By Frédéric T•
Feb 16, 2021
Not enough time available to use the instance.
By Wickramasingha, M C•
Apr 8, 2021
very useful for beginners
By B M•
May 8, 2022
satisfied
By Martín J G A•
Sep 10, 2021
nice
By Prashant S•
Jun 6, 2021
The course was really very helpful in order to start with Jenkins concept from scratch. The only difficulty I faced is with the Rhyme Environment time limitations. For Last two tasks, I was not able to access the environment as the access time has already been extended and expired.
By Naresh S•
Jan 15, 2022
Very nice in explaining Jenkin pipeline. I have been using Jenkin quite sometime but had less knowledge on setting up a pipeline from scratch. I learnt this via this course.
By Amol C P•
May 3, 2021
Good Course. Learning point of view got good understanding. Cmd was not working properly on cloud environment. Kindly resolve the issue.
By Avinash S•
Feb 20, 2021
precise description