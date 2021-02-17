Chevron Left
Deploying Java-Maven Application With Jenkins CI/CD Tool by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
31 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Jenkins is a powerful and flexible automation tool; It is used to automate almost anything. It's free and open source It has a strong community with thousands of plugins you can use Jenkins is used in a lot of companies, from startups to enterprises In this guided project through hands-on, practical experiences, you will go through concepts like -- 1. Deploying Java-Maven application using Jenkins freestyle 2. Deploying Java-Maven application using Jenkins DSL and Jenkins Pipelines (Jenkinsfile). Jenkins Pipeline is a new way of using Jenkins, the DevOps way! 3. Triggers in Jenkins If you are starting your DevOps journey, Jenkins is a must-have skill....
By Frédéric T

Feb 16, 2021

Not enough time available to use the instance.

By Wickramasingha, M C

Apr 8, 2021

very useful for beginners

By B M

May 8, 2022

satisfied

By Martín J G A

Sep 10, 2021

nice

By Prashant S

Jun 6, 2021

The course was really very helpful in order to start with Jenkins concept from scratch. The only difficulty I faced is with the Rhyme Environment time limitations. For Last two tasks, I was not able to access the environment as the access time has already been extended and expired.

By Naresh S

Jan 15, 2022

Very nice in explaining Jenkin pipeline. I have been using Jenkin quite sometime but had less knowledge on setting up a pipeline from scratch. I learnt this via this course.

By Amol C P

May 3, 2021

Good Course. Learning point of view got good understanding. Cmd was not working properly on cloud environment. Kindly resolve the issue.

By Avinash S

Feb 20, 2021

precise description

