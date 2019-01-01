Desarrollo de un sitio web para empresa con Wix
Gestionarás mejor la presencia online y la marca de tu empresa usando Wix para crear un sitio web.
Crearás un sitio web de alta calidad con Wix.
Al final de este proyecto, crearás un sitio web de alta calidad con Wix. Wix es un programa gratuito que te ayuda a diseñar y construir tu propio sitio web personalizado. Este proyecto te enseñará a maximizar las características de diseño de Wix para crear un sitio web empresarial. Wix puede ayudarte a crear un sitio web profesional para destacar la marca, la misión y los productos/servicios de tu empresa. Una fuerte presencia en línea puede ayudar a solidificar la marca de una empresa, atraer nuevos clientes y proporcionar información importante al público. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
Diseño básico de una página web
manejo de Wix
Crea una cuenta y una plantilla de sitio web en Wix
Edita la configuración de los medios de comunicación de tu sito web en Wix.
Diseña el encabezado de tu sitio web, edita la configuración del contenido y gestiona las páginas de tu página web en Wix
Gestiona el menu y el blog en la página web en Wix
Continúa editando los elementos del menú de tu sitio web y publica tu pagina web
