Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Login/Register UI in Android using Linear layout

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to design a Login/Register UI page in Android using Linear Layout. You will learn to design login and register page ,learn to use Linear Layout, import all the necessary vector asset icons ,create background for buttons, style the page, switch between the activities and lastly you will learn to build the apk file and simulate the app on an online android emulator. Basics of Android design concepts is required. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Frank M

May 16, 2021

Very Interesting Program.

