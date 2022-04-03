Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Product Package on Mockup using Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a product package design with mockups using Adobe Photoshop CC. Throughout the tasks, you will be able to use the vanishing point tool to insert designs on the mockup layer, use the wrap transformation to replace irregular shape mockup with graphic design. Also, you will be able to duplicate layers, relight mockup layers and add different shadow types. finally, you will export your design for final use.
This guided project is for intermediate designers since we will develop from the basic knowledge of designing tools in photoshop like brush tools, Layer styles, and masks, also designers who are familiar with Perspective drawing
This project will provide you with the ability to create a product design with mockups based on the amazing designing and transformation tools in photoshop which merge perspective and standard transformation environment. Knowing how to make package designs using mockups enriches your designing career in many promising fields like Retail Business, Advertising, Printing and packaging, and of course Social media!...
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Design a Product Package on Mockup using Adobe Photoshop