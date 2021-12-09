Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design an eBook cover using Canva that looks professional, elegant and eye-catching. You will be designing two ebook covers: one using Professional ebook cover pre-built templates and another completely from scratch. You will also learn about important things that as a writer you must know before choosing a Template, Title and Pen name. We will be primarily focusing on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing(KDP) although the eBook cover can also be used for other marketplaces. I myself have published 4 books through Amazon KDP available in both ebook and Paperback versions. By the end of this project, you will be confident in creating an eBook cover that is of extremely High Quality. You can just download the eBook cover and upload it on Amazon. So, whether you are a writer who is looking to self publish an ebook on Amazon Kindle or you are a Freelancer looking to get into the ebook freelancing market, you will find this guided project extremely beneficial. We will be using Canva for our guided project. Canva is a Cloud-based graphic design online software that has thousands of templates and designs to choose from. It is free and has lots of features to choose from. You don't need any prior experience in ebook cover design or graphics design inorder for you to complete this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Laili K

Dec 9, 2021

​Very useful course on ebook design on Canva platform. I made two ebook covers which I am happy to add on my resume as a freelancer. Thank you very much!

By ADEBAJO M S

Jun 25, 2021

This was really helpful and with this i can do more to help my career and job as well.

By Michelle A

Apr 11, 2022

A very simple and detailed explanation is given in this course.

By Muhammad L

Dec 26, 2021

I​t was an awesome project to know about designing

By Aayush D

Oct 11, 2021

i cannot completed this cource

By Oyefeso R

May 20, 2022

I enjoyed the course all the

By Ma. T M L

Feb 21, 2021

nice book cover help me

By 007_AMLAN T

Jun 30, 2021

Excellent guidance

By Muhammad A

Sep 5, 2021

Excellent work.

By Henry S

May 29, 2021

nICE

By Mamin A S

Apr 28, 2022

It was fun.

By VIBHUTI M

Nov 23, 2021

Good for first time user of canva.

By VENKATESH. N

Jul 8, 2021

nice

By Esmeralda S U

Jul 1, 2021

Pretty basic,

He is just teaching how to use Canva (in a very basic way), his covers do not look profesional. So maybe the course´s title should be "Design an eBook Cover using Canva for begginers"

By Catie S

Mar 1, 2022

Might be good if you've never used Canva before. I was expecting more, but honestly, I think anyone could find this out by playing around on the free tool. Did give any insights into what makes a great cover or what your audience is looking for. By the end of it, things didn't look that professional based on the advice in this course.

By SilverSkyCloud

May 19, 2022

you'd get more information using a youtube tutorial than relying on this course, unsplash.com has free images and theres websites where you can edit images for freee

i had to make an account to use the program, it apparently located me in some ranome place in america

i live in the UK so you can see how that alert was a bit concerning

