LK
Dec 8, 2021
Very useful course on ebook design on Canva platform. I made two ebook covers which I am happy to add on my resume as a freelancer. Thank you very much!
AS
Jun 25, 2021
This was really helpful and with this i can do more to help my career and job as well.
By Laili K•
Dec 9, 2021
Very useful course on ebook design on Canva platform. I made two ebook covers which I am happy to add on my resume as a freelancer. Thank you very much!
By ADEBAJO M S•
Jun 25, 2021
This was really helpful and with this i can do more to help my career and job as well.
By Michelle A•
Apr 11, 2022
A very simple and detailed explanation is given in this course.
By Muhammad L•
Dec 26, 2021
It was an awesome project to know about designing
By Aayush D•
Oct 11, 2021
i cannot completed this cource
By Oyefeso R•
May 20, 2022
I enjoyed the course all the
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 21, 2021
nice book cover help me
By 007_AMLAN T•
Jun 30, 2021
Excellent guidance
By Muhammad A•
Sep 5, 2021
Excellent work.
By Henry S•
May 29, 2021
nICE
By Mamin A S•
Apr 28, 2022
It was fun.
By VIBHUTI M•
Nov 23, 2021
Good for first time user of canva.
By VENKATESH. N•
Jul 8, 2021
nice
By Esmeralda S U•
Jul 1, 2021
Pretty basic,
He is just teaching how to use Canva (in a very basic way), his covers do not look profesional. So maybe the course´s title should be "Design an eBook Cover using Canva for begginers"
By Catie S•
Mar 1, 2022
Might be good if you've never used Canva before. I was expecting more, but honestly, I think anyone could find this out by playing around on the free tool. Did give any insights into what makes a great cover or what your audience is looking for. By the end of it, things didn't look that professional based on the advice in this course.
By SilverSkyCloud•
May 19, 2022
you'd get more information using a youtube tutorial than relying on this course, unsplash.com has free images and theres websites where you can edit images for freee
i had to make an account to use the program, it apparently located me in some ranome place in america
i live in the UK so you can see how that alert was a bit concerning