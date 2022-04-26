Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design and Develop an Obstacles Game using Pygame in Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a fully functioning Obstacles Game using Pygame in Python. You will be able to import modules, to design a game using pygame such as how to change font, its size, its color and the size of the display window. You will also be able to import a picture, move it in x and y direction and draw obstacles and move them. Moreover, you will be able to display text in your window and change its font, color and position. Learning pygame will help you to learn about game development, computer graphics and sound libraries designed to be used with the Python programming language , which you will acquire the important steps to be a game developer.
This guided project is for intermediate learners in the field of game development and computer graphics. It provides you with the important steps to be a game developer. Moreover, it equips you with the knowledge in pygame and python.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Design and Develop an Obstacles Game using Pygame in Python
By John C
•
Apr 26, 2022
This guided project was poor. The instructor didn't explain their coding choices, didn't use abstraction well, and even failed to use one of the functions they created, opting instead to repeat the same code block twice in seperate functions, rather than calling the function they had already created. The instrutor's commentary largely was limited to reading out the code as they were typing.