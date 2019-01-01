Design an App with Mockitt
Plan color and structure of an app in Mockitt.
Create and edit an app in Mockitt.
Plan color and structure of an app in Mockitt.
Create and edit an app in Mockitt.
What was the app that you used today? Picture it in your mind, and now think about how that app was developed. You use apps in your everyday life. Now is the chance for you to experience the process an app goes through to be developed. In this project, you will use Wondershare Mockitt to design and develop an app, going from a prototype to an app that you can share with others.
Prototype
User Interface Design (UI Design)
User Experience (UX)
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for Mockitt and develop a plan for an app.
Explore the edit page and keyboard shortcuts in Mockitt.
Select a color palette to tailor a template for the app in Mockitt.
Edit the page titles and text for the app in Mockitt.
Edit images and check events in the app in Mockitt.
Create a page, preview the app in Mockitt and share it.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.