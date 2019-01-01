Design, Format, and Presentation in Microsoft PowerPoint
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project you will be able to design, format, and present an exciting PowerPoint presentation. First, you will learn how to choose a design to start your PowerPoint presentation. Then, you will get to know different format options to make changes to text and objects. You will also learn all about presenting your PowerPoint presentation. Creating a Microsoft PowerPoint knowing all these features will allow you to be able to have an easy time during the creation of your PowerPoint. Attractive designs allow your audience to stay focused and interested. Great formatting allows your content to be presented in a professional and visually appealing way. Tips and tricks about presenting, allow you to have an easier time presenting as well as entertain your audience. The goal of this project is to teach you how to be successful with your presentations and how to make the process of creating more efficient.
Some presentation skills and online software experience
Marketing
Presentation
Business Strategy
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Business Writing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Start Microsoft PowerPoint in Microsoft 365.
Use a template design in Microsoft PowerPoint.
Start a new basic presentation and change the design in Microsoft PowerPoint.
