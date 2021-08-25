Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design and Visualize Impact Metrics in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to create a performance framework to design and visualize Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that indicate project and overall business health. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience designing and visualizing impact metrics in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Design and Visualize Impact Metrics in Miro

By Shaikha M B

Aug 25, 2021

I cant download the Miro Tool,

