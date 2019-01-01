Designe dein Ebook mit Canva
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts, kannst du ein Ebook mit Hilfe der gratis Version von Canva kreieren. Hierfür wirst du ein Titelblatt, ein Inhaltsverzeichnis und Statistiken erstellen. Deine neu erworbenen Kenntnisse werden dir in Zukunft dabei behilflich sein, Ebooks zu designen und zu vermarkten. Eine sehr beliebte und Erfolg versprechende Methode um deine Leidenschaft in ein monetäres Business zu verwandeln besteht darin Ebooks zu schreiben und zu veröffentlichen. Jeder von uns hat einen bestimmten Bereich in dem er über viel Wissen verfügt. Du kannst anderen Menschen helfen, indem du dein Wissen weitergibst und es mit ihnen teilst. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen die
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Erstelle ein Ebook Titelblatt in Canva.
Wähle die passende Schriftart für dein Ebook Cover aus.
Lerne Fotos in Canva zu bearbeiten.
Füge Grafiken zu deinem Ebook hinzu.
