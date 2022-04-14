Learner Reviews & Feedback for Designing a Low Fidelity Prototype in Figma by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
How would you quickly validate an app idea you have, or get feedback on a new feature for a product you are building? In this digital age, you can quickly create, test, and share user interface designs for digital products such as mobile apps and websites using online tools like Figma.
This Guided Project 'Designing a Low Fidelity Prototype in Figma' is for anyone who wants to learn to use standard industry tools in the design field to build low-fidelity prototypes of digital products.
Low-fidelity prototyping is a quick and easy way to translate high-level design concepts into tangible and testable artifacts. The first and most important role of low-fidelity prototypes is to check and test functionality rather than the visual appearance of the product.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a low fidelity prototype of a music streaming mobile app in Figma, how to use Figma UI Kits to design app screens, and how to export and share Figma prototypes with other stakeholders.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need to be familiar with the principles of UI/UX design. You will also need to create an account in Figma.
Let's get started!...
