Designing Traps with C# in Unity
Become familiar with how objects interact in Unity.
Become familiar with how to set up triggers.
Write a C# script to manipulate object properties.
Traps come in different forms and mechanics. They are an ever-present nemesis in adventure and puzzle games and are varied and full of individual tricks that separate one trap from another. But with all its difference, all of it can be traced back to its basic mechanic of catching its prey. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up traps, activate them and give the player an opportunity to deactivate them in different ways. You'll also learn the different ways of how objects can either collide and/or interact with each other in Unity and how we can construct a mechanic from it. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Animation - Triggers - Colliders - Simple C# coding techniques
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Set Up the Scene
Activate a Trap with a GameObject
Activate a Trap by Object Quantity
Activate a Trap with a MouseClick
Deactivate a Trap with Collision
