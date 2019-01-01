Develop a Serverless Computing App with Azure Static Web App
Understand Serverless Computing with Azure Static Web App
Deploy a Full Stack Application using Automated Pipeline
Monitoring a Serverless Compute Application
Serverless computing enables developers to build applications faster by eliminating the need for them to manage infrastructure. With serverless applications, the cloud service provider automatically provisions, scales, and manages the infrastructure required to run the code. In this project, you will learn how to use Azure Serverless Computing services like Azure Static Web App, Azure Storage Account Table, Azure Functions, and others to develop a complete web application. Once you’re done with this project, you will be able to deploy a full-stack web application in Azure in just a few steps.
Web Development
Devops
Microsoft Azure
Serverless Computing
Microservices
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding Project Architecture
Configuring the dev environment
Optional Quiz – How to Setup a Development Environment
Understanding App Architecture
Creating Azure Resources and GitHub Actions Pipeline
Creating API using Azure Functions
Optional Quiz – How to Azure Serverless services works
Finishing the Full stack Application
Monitoring the Application
Cumulative Challenge – Deploy a Photo Gallery App
Cleaning up the environment
