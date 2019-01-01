Learner Reviews & Feedback for Develop a Serverless Computing App with Azure Static Web App by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Serverless computing enables developers to build applications faster by eliminating the need for them to manage infrastructure. With serverless applications, the cloud service provider automatically provisions, scales, and manages the infrastructure required to run the code.
In this project, you will learn how to use Azure Serverless Computing services like Azure Static Web App, Azure Storage Account Table, Azure Functions, and others to develop a complete web application.
Once you’re done with this project, you will be able to deploy a full-stack web application in Azure in just a few steps....