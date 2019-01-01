Develop a business presentation with Prezi
This project will allow you to design a professional presentation quickly and easily with Prezi, an online platform for designing presentations of all kinds. You will discover the features of Prezi and will be able to create an attractive and animated presentation. This project is intended for professionals or students who would like to learn how to use Prezi to create professional presentations whether for the workplace or education.
Basic knowledge of web browsing.
Marketing Communications
Presentation
Business Communication
Graphic Design
Sales Presentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on Prezi with Prezi
Describe your project by adding text with Prezi
Present the project in pictures with Prezi
Add infographics with Prezi
View, save and share your presentation with Prezi
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
