Develop a free website with WordPress
add pages and posts to the website on WordPress and create content for the posts.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to develop your free website created in WordPress for personal or commercial purposes. This guided project is designed for people who already created their website on WordPress and now want to add pages, creates articles and publish media. WordPress offers a large variety of free website design and possibilities to develop a commercial website, a blog, a photo gallery, amongst others, allowing you to create an aesthetically pleasing online platform and/or add value to your business marketing. After completing this project, you will be able to create all the contents that you please, such as a photo gallery or a blog post. WordPress is an easy and free platform that provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering potential added customization and tools at a low price. Everything for your website is available on this platform! This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
The learner must have already created a website on WordPress.
Content Creation
Creativity
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Add pages to the website on WordPress
Create posts on WordPress
Create text and headlines in a post or a page on WordPress
Insert media and documents in a post on WordPress
Create a photo gallery on WordPress
