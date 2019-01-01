Learner Reviews & Feedback for Develop a free website with WordPress by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to develop your free website created in WordPress for personal or commercial purposes.
This guided project is designed for people who already created their website on WordPress and now want to add pages, creates articles and publish media.
WordPress offers a large variety of free website design and possibilities to develop a commercial website, a blog, a photo gallery, amongst others, allowing you to create an aesthetically pleasing online platform and/or add value to your business marketing.
After completing this project, you will be able to create all the contents that you please, such as a photo gallery or a blog post. WordPress is an easy and free platform that provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering potential added customization and tools at a low price. Everything for your website is available on this platform!
This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....