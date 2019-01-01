Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing Customer Insights with Empathy Map Canvas by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the empathy map canvas to develop empathetic insight on your customers. Empathy mapping is a visualization tool that allow you to articulate what you know about the customers. It’s considered as part of the design thinking methodology, and it empower you to create a shared understanding of customer functional, psychological and emotional needs. The canvas has 6 blocks comprising the goal (who, and what), see, say, do, hear, and think &feel (pains and gains). By analyzing each of the blocks, you would be able to develop deeper insights on the customers, and therefore come up with solutions that resonates with their expectations
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the Empathy Map Canvas to conduct analysis and make strategic decisions, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze a Fintech startup company as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you to apply the model to your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for marketers, customer experience designers, startup founders, and innovation professionals that want to develop customer-focused strategy. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the canvas to develop customer-centric insights, and therefore understand your business from the customer worldview...