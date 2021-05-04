Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up and run your Jupyter Notebook, load, preview and visualize data, then train, test and evaluate a machine learning model that predicts if a patient has breast cancer or not. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ikechukwu N O

May 4, 2021

simple and straightforward

