Learner Reviews & Feedback for ML: Diagnose the presence of Breast Cancer with Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up and run your Jupyter Notebook, load, preview and visualize data, then train, test and evaluate a machine learning model that predicts if a patient has breast cancer or not.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for ML: Diagnose the presence of Breast Cancer with Python