About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a new Django project, and create a contacts list application in that project. You will learn how Django separates between the model and the view in a web application. You will learn how the model translates into an SQL database, and will be able to see the database table and data via Django’s admin app, as well as by accessing the database directly. Finally, you will create a view that displays the contacts that are saved in your database on the web browser.
