Django for Beginners: Creating Applications and Views
Connect a registration app to the Django Project.
Create a Django function-based view.
Create a Django class-based view.
This guided project, Django for Beginners: Creating Applications and Views, will help a beginning Python programmer looking to use Django to create a web project containing a web application based on Python. For this guided project, you will create two types of views, class-based and function-based, and style the views. In this scenario for this guided project, you are working for a company that organizes conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a baseline registration system that contains a simple registration form using Django. Some IDE experience (e.g. Visual Studio Code), basic Linux command line, and Python knowledge (including variable creation, function creation, and control constructs) are recommended for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Django project to house a registration app.
Connect a registration app to the Django Project.
Create a function-based registration view.
Create a Django app called signup.
Create a Class-based registration view.
Style the registration view.
Creating a Django application with a Form View.
