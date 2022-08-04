Chevron Left
Django for Beginners: Creating Applications and Views

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Django for Beginners: Creating Applications and Views by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This guided project, Django for Beginners: Creating Applications and Views, will help a beginning Python programmer looking to use Django to create a web project containing a web application based on Python. For this guided project, you will create two types of views, class-based and function-based, and style the views. In this scenario for this guided project, you are working for a company that organizes conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a baseline registration system that contains a simple registration form using Django. Some IDE experience (e.g. Visual Studio Code), basic Linux command line, and Python knowledge (including variable creation, function creation, and control constructs) are recommended for this project....
