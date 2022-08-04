Django for Beginners: Templates
Create a Django template.
Create a list of hotel options using a Django template loop.
Use a conditional to view hotel ratings.
Create a Django template.
Create a list of hotel options using a Django template loop.
Use a conditional to view hotel ratings.
This guided project, Django for Beginners: Templates, will help a beginning Python programmer who is looking to generate dynamic HTML content in the context of a Python-based application. You will learn how to use Django to create a template based on Python. You will create a list using a for loop and use a condition as well. In this scenario for this guided project, you are working for a company that organizes conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a template that contains a view of available hotels using Django. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some IDE experience for example in Visual Studio code, basic Linux command line experience, and basic Python knowledge that includes variable creation, function creation, and control constructs.
Django URL Paths
Django Template Loop
Django Views
Django Templates
Django Template Conditional
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a template within a registration app.
Add a Django view to utilize the template.
Display a variable in a Django template to represent a hotel.
Create a template and view.
Create a list of hotel options using a Django template loop.
Use a conditional to view hotel ratings.
Capstone Task: Creating a Django Template to display a list of options.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.