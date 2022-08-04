Learner Reviews & Feedback for Django for Beginners: Templates by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Django for Beginners: Templates, will help a beginning Python programmer who is looking to generate dynamic HTML content in the context of a Python-based application. You will learn how to use Django to create a template based on Python. You will create a list using a for loop and use a condition as well.
In this scenario for this guided project, you are working for a company that organizes conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a template that contains a view of available hotels using Django.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need some IDE experience for example in Visual Studio code, basic Linux command line experience, and basic Python knowledge that includes variable creation, function creation, and control constructs....