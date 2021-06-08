Chevron Left
Back to Docker for absolute beginners

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Docker for absolute beginners by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
110 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

Docker accelerates how you build, share, and run modern applications. Docker is a tool designed to make it easier to create, deploy, and run applications by using containers. Containers allow a developer to package up an application with all of the parts it needs, such as libraries and other dependencies, and deploy it as one package. In this 2 hours guided project through hands-on labs you will learn the following -- 1. Understanding docker architecture 2. Docker commands to manage images and containers 3. Networks in docker 4. Volumes in docker 5. Deploying a web application as a docker container...

Top reviews

DS

Jun 7, 2021

Excellent course for those whom Docker is new. Absolutely very good course for entry level

MS

Aug 4, 2021

Great guided course to learn the basics of Docker, Learn By Doing is the goal.

Filter by:

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for Docker for absolute beginners

By Devendra S

Jun 8, 2021

Excellent course for those whom Docker is new. Absolutely very good course for entry level

By Andres S

Nov 14, 2021

t​errible exp

By Miguel S

Aug 5, 2021

Great guided course to learn the basics of Docker, Learn By Doing is the goal.

By Carlos I M L

Nov 26, 2021

Course is very practical, and well explained. Very useful. Thank you.

By Emeka G N

Oct 27, 2021

G​reat, beginner course or refresher course, totally recommend.

By Quyen T

Jul 24, 2021

I​ like this course. Easy to understand how docker works.

By Markus W

Aug 10, 2021

G​reat entry-level knowledge for docker usage

By Vishal R W

Sep 18, 2021

This technology is easy to learn and apply.

By Cheung W C

Jun 27, 2021

G​reat introduction to docker

By phaniram s

Jun 21, 2021

Simply Explanation..

By Grace C

Nov 4, 2021

Good dissection of subject matter!

By Exel C

Jan 18, 2022

Very hard to understand the instructor.

By Nuran N T

Sep 29, 2021

It would be more clear.

By JB

Mar 5, 2022

T​he quailty of this tutorial is amature at best. The quiz questions do not match what is in the content. The downloadable documents do not capture the content of the videos. The videos just show a guy typing in commands.

I​ am very disapointed in Coursera for allowing this project to even be listed as a course.

By Anastasiia G

Apr 29, 2022

Don't waste your time and financial resource on this course. Any free tutorials in Youtube are of the high quality comparing to this course. The CC quality is also the worst. Just typing commands without good explanations to the meaning of numbers such as 842, 56, etc used in the commands.

By Jack Z

Dec 5, 2021

Through this journey into the world of Docker, I learned the most important concepts, and used commands to operate them. A good experience. And I hope more time of the virtual machine could be provided, because taking notes may take lots of time. Thanks a lot again for the teacher!

By Anil k M

Jan 19, 2022

excellent docker course to gain knowledge/experience in short term

By Anmol S

May 9, 2022

concise, interactive and inshightful

By Fury N

Nov 4, 2021

Solid and decent learning materials.

By Varshitha G

Mar 31, 2022

yVery understandable training.

By วันเฉลิม ม

Feb 8, 2022

goods

By Moritz M

Aug 19, 2021

Good course overview over docker. Would have been nice to learn how to containerize an easy application (i.e helloworld.java). But definitely recommendation for a short overview.

By Francesco L

Mar 24, 2022

Usefull introduction to docker !

By Jonas H

Apr 25, 2022

A mainly technical view - many technical commands but few conceptual information

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder