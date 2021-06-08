DS
Jun 7, 2021
Excellent course for those whom Docker is new. Absolutely very good course for entry level
MS
Aug 4, 2021
Great guided course to learn the basics of Docker, Learn By Doing is the goal.
By Devendra S•
Jun 8, 2021
By Andres S•
Nov 14, 2021
terrible exp
By Miguel S•
Aug 5, 2021
By Carlos I M L•
Nov 26, 2021
Course is very practical, and well explained. Very useful. Thank you.
By Emeka G N•
Oct 27, 2021
Great, beginner course or refresher course, totally recommend.
By Quyen T•
Jul 24, 2021
I like this course. Easy to understand how docker works.
By Markus W•
Aug 10, 2021
Great entry-level knowledge for docker usage
By Vishal R W•
Sep 18, 2021
This technology is easy to learn and apply.
By Cheung W C•
Jun 27, 2021
Great introduction to docker
By phaniram s•
Jun 21, 2021
Simply Explanation..
By Grace C•
Nov 4, 2021
Good dissection of subject matter!
By Exel C•
Jan 18, 2022
Very hard to understand the instructor.
By Nuran N T•
Sep 29, 2021
It would be more clear.
By JB•
Mar 5, 2022
The quailty of this tutorial is amature at best. The quiz questions do not match what is in the content. The downloadable documents do not capture the content of the videos. The videos just show a guy typing in commands.
I am very disapointed in Coursera for allowing this project to even be listed as a course.
By Anastasiia G•
Apr 29, 2022
Don't waste your time and financial resource on this course. Any free tutorials in Youtube are of the high quality comparing to this course. The CC quality is also the worst. Just typing commands without good explanations to the meaning of numbers such as 842, 56, etc used in the commands.
By Jack Z•
Dec 5, 2021
Through this journey into the world of Docker, I learned the most important concepts, and used commands to operate them. A good experience. And I hope more time of the virtual machine could be provided, because taking notes may take lots of time. Thanks a lot again for the teacher!
By Anil k M•
Jan 19, 2022
excellent docker course to gain knowledge/experience in short term
By Anmol S•
May 9, 2022
concise, interactive and inshightful
By Fury N•
Nov 4, 2021
Solid and decent learning materials.
By Varshitha G•
Mar 31, 2022
yVery understandable training.
By วันเฉลิม ม•
Feb 8, 2022
goods
By Moritz M•
Aug 19, 2021
Good course overview over docker. Would have been nice to learn how to containerize an easy application (i.e helloworld.java). But definitely recommendation for a short overview.
By Francesco L•
Mar 24, 2022
Usefull introduction to docker !
By Jonas H•
Apr 25, 2022
A mainly technical view - many technical commands but few conceptual information