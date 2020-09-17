Learner Reviews & Feedback for Draw and Style Custom Letters with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
22 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to draw and style customized letters in Inkscape—a free, open-source vector program. You’ll build complex shapes that can be expanded and resized without losing image quality, making them a reliable foundation for website images, logos, and other digital uses.
You will practice working with vector graphics, including node and path editing, and you will feel comfortable using tools like the Bezier pen, path commands, and commands like clip to form complex vector graphics.
To build these skills, you’ll build an entire custom word, add serifs to a letter, and create a stylized 3D cut block letter.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
