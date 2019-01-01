Draw an Isometric Sign Post with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Draw an isometric sign post, then add text and details to your isometric sign
Save and export your work in vector and raster formats
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create isometric vector graphics of different sign posts. You’ll build an image with Inkscape, a free vector graphics program. Inkscape gives you the ability to make graphics with clear lines and vivid colors. Since the images are vector-based, you’ll also have the flexibility to edit and resize them again and again—all while keeping the best image quality. You’ll build some sharp and interesting signs. During this project, you’ll get used to navigating Inkscape’s workspace, learn how to create an axonometric grid, and use that grid to add a signpost and sign. Once you’ve drawn the basic shapes, you’ll add text and details and accessories. Last, you’ll learn how to export your work in vector and raster formats. By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable creating a three-dimensional projection on a flat screen. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
Isometric design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate Inkscape’s workspace
Customize document size and add grids
Draw an isometric sign post
Add text and details to your isometric sign
Export your image with Inkscape
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
