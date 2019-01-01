Draw an Isometric Snow Globe with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Use an axonometric grid, bezier pen tool, and Inkscape extensions to draw components of your snow globe
Save and export your work in vector and raster formats
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Use an axonometric grid, bezier pen tool, and Inkscape extensions to draw components of your snow globe
Save and export your work in vector and raster formats
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create an isometric vector graphic of a house inside a snow globe. You’ll build your image with Inkscape, a free vector graphics program. Since the images are vector-based, you’ll also have the flexibility to edit, resize, and recolor them again and again—all while keeping the best image quality. During this project, you’ll learn how to create an axonometric grid. Next, you’ll use a wireframe globe to create the outer shell of the snowglobe. Then you’ll use that grid to draw an isometric winter cabin and a mountain background. Finally, you’ll learn how to export what you create in Inkscape. By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable creating isometric designs with Inkscape. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
Isometric
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Prepare your document and create a grid
Create a wireframe globe
Draw an isometric cabin and background
Save and export Inkscape images
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.