Draw an Isometric Snow Globe with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create an isometric vector graphic of a house inside a snow globe. You’ll build your image with Inkscape, a free vector graphics program. Since the images are vector-based, you’ll also have the flexibility to edit, resize, and recolor them again and again—all while keeping the best image quality.
During this project, you’ll learn how to create an axonometric grid. Next, you’ll use a wireframe globe to create the outer shell of the snowglobe. Then you’ll use that grid to draw an isometric winter cabin and a mountain background. Finally, you’ll learn how to export what you create in Inkscape.
By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable creating isometric designs with Inkscape.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region.