Drawing with the Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator
After completing this project, you will be able to create any custom shape using the Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator. First, you will learn how to navigate through Adobe Illustrator. Then you will learn how to add any picture or photo and how to add layers to your artboard before you will learn how to use the Pen Tool for straight lines. Additionally, you will learn how to use curved lines with the Pen Tool and to adjust your anchor points to make sure your drawing of your shape is as accurate as possible. You will also be able to add a fill as well as details to your custom shape. The aim of this project is to familiarize you with the Pen Tool and its different options. By the end of this project, you will have created a custom shape using the Pen Tool with guidance and you will also be able to create one on your own.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Familiarize yourself with your setup in Adobe Illustrator.
Set up your artboard and add a picture in Adobe Illustrator.
Use the Pen Tool for straight lines in Adobe Illustrator.
Optional Practice Assessment: Create a custom shape with straight lines using the Pen Tool
Create curves with the Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator.
Add a fill and details to your new custom shape in Adobe Illustrator.
Optional Portfolio Activity: Create custom shape using the Pen Tool
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
