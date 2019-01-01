Learner Reviews & Feedback for Drawing with the Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this project, you will be able to create any custom shape using the Pen Tool in Adobe Illustrator. First, you will learn how to navigate through Adobe Illustrator. Then you will learn how to add any picture or photo and how to add layers to your artboard before you will learn how to use the Pen Tool for straight lines. Additionally, you will learn how to use curved lines with the Pen Tool and to adjust your anchor points to make sure your drawing of your shape is as accurate as possible. You will also be able to add a fill as well as details to your custom shape.
The aim of this project is to familiarize you with the Pen Tool and its different options. By the end of this project, you will have created a custom shape using the Pen Tool with guidance and you will also be able to create one on your own....