Chevron Left
Back to Avoiding Data Science Pitfalls

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Avoiding Data Science Pitfalls by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn some important statistical concepts with examples & visuals, concepts that are most commonly mistaken in data analysis and how to ensure you don’t fall for them....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Avoiding Data Science Pitfalls

By Ran B R

Jun 9, 2021

Some useful discussion and a bit of example use of seaborn, but overall explained little. Descriptions of pitfalls were lacking, mostly either: 1) not well-motivated: "don't make these specific assumption about predicting growth or quality of life in cities" or 2) lacking solution: "if you know two things are not causally related, don't trust correlation" Much of the video showed (slow) typing of code without explaining what it did or why

By Ana I

Nov 28, 2021

The material didn't work, the workspace was stuck after 3 seconds of video :(

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder