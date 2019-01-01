Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploratory Data Analysis with Textual Data in R / Quanteda by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to explore presidential concession speeches by US presidential candidates over time, looking specifically at speech length and top words and examining variation by Democrat and Republican candidates. You will learn how to import textual data stored in raw text files, turn these files into a corpus (a collection of textual documents) and tokenize the text all using the software package quanteda. You will also learn how to extract useful information from filenames and how to use this information to generate visualizations of textual data using the stringr and ggplot2 packages.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....