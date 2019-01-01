Chevron Left
Back to Edit and retouch images with Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Edit and retouch images with Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to retouch and modify your images professionally using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing designs. You will be able to use the various image editing tools offered by Canva. This project is intended for beginners, people who have no knowledge of graphic design and especially those who would like to edit and retouch images in a professional and artistic way....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder