4.3
stars
87 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

Consumers are constantly overloaded with information and images in social media. Part of social media marketing is learning creative ways to draw attention to products and services, oftentimes on a lean budget. In this follow-on to Introduction to PicsArt for Social Media Marketing project, learners will create another edited photo project for social media using the free version of PicsArt. New tools and options for editing will be introduced throughout the project. PicsArt is a web-based photo and video editing program. Learners can easily create and implement creative edits with online design tools to use when marketing their business. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Jaysson F G

Oct 28, 2020

was really amazing for me, because i learned alot and i grown profesionally and i really enjoiyed have been part of this guided project.

By وحيد ف

Apr 19, 2022

I found the scientific material good; and useful; And a mission to get started with content marketing. I think the presenter was very knowledgeable and a deep understanding of the material. thank you.

By Krizia M K

Nov 6, 2020

This is a great crash course to learning how to edit photos using a user friendly application.

By Monindra R

Apr 19, 2021

Different from other courses. Energetic course for me and complete this project few hours.

By Sanskriti J

Dec 2, 2020

Its really easy to do plus will learn new tools that are used in daily life.

By King H A

Nov 6, 2020

This course is really helpful for beginners who wants to edit using picsart.

By Cabdicasiis x m

Aug 8, 2021

i am a student from somalia i have benefited a lot from coursera

By Junjungan F A S

Apr 25, 2022

thanks to course and i can got training

By Alfredo L

Nov 4, 2020

Great course, thanks for sharing!

By ThaizCl

Aug 24, 2021

It was an amazing explanation!

By Amal A J

Aug 22, 2021

great

By LEE, Y

Oct 27, 2021

Clearly explained. Ideal for entry level.

By Joy S

Nov 4, 2020

Detailed steps. Easy to follow.

By Sneha S S

Dec 13, 2021

great course

By Sonika E

May 18, 2022

The workshop keeps crashing alotttt

By Mahmoud N A

Apr 29, 2022

