WF
Apr 19, 2022
I found the scientific material good; and useful; And a mission to get started with content marketing. I think the presenter was very knowledgeable and a deep understanding of the material. thank you.
KK
Nov 5, 2020
This is a great crash course to learning how to edit photos using a user friendly application.
By Jaysson F G•
Oct 28, 2020
was really amazing for me, because i learned alot and i grown profesionally and i really enjoiyed have been part of this guided project.
By وحيد ف•
By Krizia M K•
Nov 6, 2020
This is a great crash course to learning how to edit photos using a user friendly application.
By Monindra R•
Apr 19, 2021
Different from other courses. Energetic course for me and complete this project few hours.
By Sanskriti J•
Dec 2, 2020
Its really easy to do plus will learn new tools that are used in daily life.
By King H A•
Nov 6, 2020
This course is really helpful for beginners who wants to edit using picsart.
By Cabdicasiis x m•
Aug 8, 2021
i am a student from somalia i have benefited a lot from coursera
By Junjungan F A S•
Apr 25, 2022
thanks to course and i can got training
By Alfredo L•
Nov 4, 2020
Great course, thanks for sharing!
By ThaizCl•
Aug 24, 2021
It was an amazing explanation!
By Amal A J•
Aug 22, 2021
great
By LEE, Y•
Oct 27, 2021
Clearly explained. Ideal for entry level.
By Joy S•
Nov 4, 2020
Detailed steps. Easy to follow.
By Sneha S S•
Dec 13, 2021
great course
By Sonika E•
May 18, 2022
The workshop keeps crashing alotttt
By Mahmoud N A•
Apr 29, 2022
